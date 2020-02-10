Volvo Cars and owner Geely are considering a merger agreement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars and Chinese Chinese car manufacturer Geely Holding said on Monday that they are considering combining their companies to create a company that would “accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.”

A combined company would retain the distinctive identity of each of the Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar, Volvo’s electrical brand.

The proposal comes at a time when car manufacturers are facing huge investments to develop electric cars to meet stricter CO2 emission limits, particularly in China and Europe, as well as technological innovation such as driverless vehicles

In a joint statement, the two companies said that a combined group “would have the scale, knowledge, and resources to be a leader in the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry.”

It would be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange “and with the intention of later listing in Stockholm as well.”

The two will set up a joint working group to prepare a proposal for their respective boards. A deal should be approved by the boards of directors and shareholders of Geely and Volvo Cars, as well as by regulators.

Volvo Cars is based in Goteborg, Sweden, but has been owned by Geely since 2010.

Last year, worldwide sales for Volvo Cars, a separate company from truck maker AB Volvo, reached a record of 705,452 cars in around 100 countries. It has approximately 41,500 (41,500) full-time employees with factories in Sweden, Belgium, South Carolina in the United States; and Chengdu, Daqing and Zhangjiakou in China.

Geely Holding has its headquarters in Hangzhou. The Geely Auto unit consists of the brands Geely Auto, Geometry, Lynk & Co, Proton and Lotus. In 2013, the company also acquired the British taxi maker The London Electric Vehicle Company. The group sold more than 1.5 million cars in 2018.