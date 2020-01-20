Volvo unveils a moving short film on the sixth mass extinction

As part of its Defiant Pioneer series on Sky Atlantic, Volvo has released a short film celebrating the work of Professor Carl Jones MBE – a leading conservation biologist.

The film “The Birdman”, created by Gray London, deals with the damage that humans have done to the planet. Jones is known to save five species of birds, three reptiles, a bat and several plants from extinction.

The short film tells of his life from Wales to Mauritius, how he got to work.

The campaign is part of a larger campaign that is being conducted in collaboration with the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust. It is spread across the UK via TV, video-on-demand and social media.

At the start of the short film, Georgina Williams, Marketing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious climate strategies of all car manufacturers, which is based on concrete, short-term measures. Our latest sponsorship campaign with Sky Atlantic is an impressive portrayal of someone committed to protecting and preserving our natural environment. It has been a privilege to work with Professor Carl Jones MBE and Durrell, whose work has inspired us to our mission. “

Andy Lockley, Executive Creative Director at Gray London, commented: “The Volvo Defiant Pioneers film series for Sky Atlantic has redefined sponsorship of broadcasters in the UK. Our powerful dramatization of real-world events has enabled Volvo to engage Sky Atlantic audiences in a more meaningful way. Each episode reflects Volvo’s brand values ​​or beliefs. The “The Birdman” story highlights Volvo’s commitment to the environment and reducing its cars’ CO2 emissions. “