[Vote 2020: How to verify your polling position for the SC Presidential Principal]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters are heading to the polls Saturday for the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Major.

Polls are open from 7am to 7pm.

According to the SC Election Commission, anybody in line at seven: 00 p.m. will be authorized to vote.

Election officers are reminding voters to check their polling position. Your precinct and polling put are outlined on your voter registration card.

But according to the State Election Commission, some polling places are merged for Presidential Primaries, and often polling places alter or are unavailable for a certain election.

Per the Point out Election Fee web page: Be absolutely sure to test your polling position prior to election day by browsing scVOTES.org and clicking “Find My Polling Position,” or simply call your county voter registration and elections business office.

Polls are open up 7: 00 a.m. to 7: 00 p.m.

Remain with ABC Columbia information for protection on air and on line.