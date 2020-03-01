[VOTE 2020: Previous VP Joe Biden projected winner of SC Presidential Principal]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Major.

South Carolina’s Initial in the South Primary was heralded as a tests ground for the Democratic race to the White House.

According to an ABC Information Preliminary Exit Poll, a outstanding 76% of South Carolina voters expressed a favorable view of Joe Biden, per preliminary exit polls—including 85% of black voters. For extra on the ABC News Polling , click here https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/early-figures-show-biden-on-upswing-dwell-updates/tale?id=69255911&cid=social_twitter_abcn

Also, according to ABC Information, based mostly on an evaluation of exit polls, Senator Bernie Sanders is projected by ABC Information to finish second in the South Carolina key.

Sanders was the leader in delegates heading into South Carolina with 45.

