[Vote 2020: SC Democratic Presidential Major Effects]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a big gain, and the very first major get, for Previous Vice President Joe Biden Saturday Night time.

It was clear from the instant the polls shut that Biden would walk away from South Carolina with a get. ABC Information projected Biden the winner minutes just after the polls shut.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished a distant next Saturday night with 20 percent of the vote.

For race effects verify out the latest quantities from SC Votes in this article:

With much more than 99 per cent of precincts reporting, in accordance to ABC Information Joe Biden experienced 49 percent of the vote Saturday at 11pm ET.

Bernie Sanders with 20 % of the vote.

Tom Steyer , who dropped out of the race Saturday night time, experienced 11%.

Pete Buttigieg garnered eight% of the vote and Elizabeth Warren is around 7%. All results are unofficial.

For far more on ABC News polls and projections, click on below https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-projected-winner-in-south-carolina-live-updates/tale?id=69255911&cid=clicksource_4380645_one_takeover_2_headlines_hed