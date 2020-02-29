COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- As voters head to the Polls Saturday for the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Major, there may well be some concerns about polling sites, and even concerns about who can vote.

Lots of voters are wondering who can solid a ballot in this most important. According to condition election officials, South Carolina does not have voters registration by celebration. The Presidential Primaries are open up to all registered S.C. voters.

The South Carolina Election Fee has established up a FAQ web site for just these kinds of thoughts.

For more info log on to https://www.scvotes.org/2020-presidential-choice-major-faqs

Poll are open up 7: 00 a.m. to seven: 00 p.m. Anyone in line at 7: 00 p.m. will be permitted to vote, according to election officers.

