[Vote 2020: What you need to have to take to the polls to vote in the SC Presidential Primary]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As voters head to the polls, numerous may perhaps be asking what kinds of information and facts do they need to have to convey with them to vote in the Presidential Most important.

The South Carolina Election fee has set collectively at FAQ webpage which lists the goods voters need to bring to the polls.

Q. What do I require to choose with me to the polls to vote?

A. At your polling spot, you will be asked to demonstrate just one of the next Photograph IDs:

S.C. Driver’s License

ID card issued by the S.C. Division of Motor Autos Includes the S.C. Hid Weapons Allow

S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Armed service ID Consists of the VA Positive aspects Card

US Passport Contains the US Passport Card



Q. What if I really don’t have one of these Image IDs?

A. If you do not have just one of these Picture IDs, you can make your voting experience as rapidly and quick as possible by finding just one right before Election Day. If you are already registered to vote, you can go to your county voter registration and elections business office, give your date of delivery and the very last 4 digits of your Social Protection Range, and have your image taken. You can do this even on Election Day. Free DMV ID Cards are also accessible from the Division of Motor Motor vehicles.

If you are unable to get a Image ID, deliver your non-picture voter registration card with you to the polling spot. You could vote a provisional ballot right after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to acquiring a Image ID. A realistic impediment is any legitimate rationale, beyond your handle, which designed an impediment acquiring a Image ID. Some examples involve: a incapacity or sickness, a conflict with your work routine, a absence of transportation, a deficiency of a start certification, family duties, a spiritual objection to getting photographed, and any other impediment you obtain acceptable. This ballot will count unless of course somebody proves to the county board of voter registration and elections that you are lying about your identification or owning the shown impediment.

To vote under the realistic impediment exception:

Tell the poll managers that you do not have a Picture ID and could not get one particular.

Existing your current, non-image registration card.

Indication the affidavit supplied by the poll administrators stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.

Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has purpose to believe your affidavit is wrong.

Q. What occurs if I ignore to carry my Photo ID to my polling place?

A. If you overlook to provide your Photo ID to your polling spot, you might vote a provisional ballot that will depend only if you clearly show your Photograph ID to your county board of voter registration and elections place of work prior to certification of the election (on Thursday after each Presidential Major).

Q. I’ve missing my Picture ID. Can I even now vote?

A. Yes. See solution to earlier Problem “What if I never have a person of these Photo IDs?” for particulars.

Q. I’ve misplaced my non-picture voter registration card. Can I continue to vote?

A. Yes. Your voter registration card is your notification that you have registered to vote and reveals your precinct and polling spot. Your non-image voter registration card is not necessary to vote unless you are voting under the realistic impediment exception. See response to earlier Question “What if I don’t have a single of these Image IDs?” for aspects.

Q. I’ve moved and haven’t current my voter registration card. Can I nonetheless vote?

A. If you moved to…

…another residence within just your precinct, you can vote at your polling position but should 1st fill out a modify of address kind.

…a different precinct in your county, you are suitable to vote a failsafe ballot (see below).

…another county inside of 30 times of the election, you are suitable to vote a failsafe ballot (see down below).

…another county prior to 30 times just before the election, you experienced to sign up by the deadline and are not qualified to vote.

Two Alternatives for Voting Failsafe:

Vote at the polling place in your previous precinct applying a restricted, failsafe ballot which includes only federal, statewide and countywide workplaces.

Go to the voter registration office environment in the county in which you currently reside, update your address, and vote a comprehensive ballot there.

Q. I moved to SC from a further condition following the voter registration deadline. Can I vote?

A. No. For the failsafe provisions specific in the previous answer to utilize, the voter would have had to be a registered voter in South Carolina in advance of the registration deadline.

