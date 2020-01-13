Vote for the best Marillion number ever

Loading...

Few bands have had such a gloriously long career as Marillion. Since they originated in the sleepy British city of Aylesbury in the late 70s, they have been standard carriers for the prog scene, bona fide pop stars, a deep and thoughtful rock band, outsiders of the music industry and bona fide survivors.

During that time they have recorded dozens of classical songs, ranging from mystical epic stories based on ancient folklore to sinewy modern rock that would not look out of place on a Radiohead album, the latter being a band that no doubt owes Marillion a debt, even though they prefer to chew on their own feet than to admit it.

The career of Marillion can be divided into two different parts. During much of the 1980s they were confronted with the Scottish fire brand Fish, a man who sat square in the long tradition of drunk Celtic hellraisers. During that first era, Marillion went from being celebrated / criticized as the leaders of a new generation of progressive rock bands to pop-hit competitions through songs such as Kayleigh and Sugar Mice.

The departure of Fish in 1988 freed the band to shake off the baggage of their past, even if few expected to survive the loss of such a talisman. But with the new singer Steve Hogarth on board, they underwent a gradual overhaul that repositioned them for a new era. Classic albums such as Brave, Afraid Of Sunlight, Marbles and 2016, politically loaded Fuck Everyone And Run (FEAR), showed that they were more relevant than ever before, while the pioneering Anoraknophobia from 2001 pioneered the crowdfunding model that revolutionized music industry.

But it all comes down to the numbers – that’s why we are here. We ask you to vote for your favorite Marillion number someday. Is it from the fishing years or a melody from the Hogarth era? Are you going for an epic prog-blowout like Script For A Jester’s Tear or a piece of effortless modern rock like Beautiful? Is it one of the big singles that drives your boat, or are you heading straight for the deep cuts.

We want to hear what you have to say. Below you will find a complete list of numbers, including B-sides and numbers that can only be found on compilations (although no demos or bootleg numbers).

So what’s the best Marillion song ever? Back to you…