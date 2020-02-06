Vote for the biggest classic rock song ever

It is the question that is guaranteed to trigger a fight in an empty space: what is the greatest classic rock song ever written?

So we decided to end the debate once and for all and ask YOU to answer the ultimate question: what is the greatest classic rock song ever written?

Let’s face it, it’s tough. There is an infinite number of contenders, through an endless series of bands.

Do you choose one of the greatest greats of all time from the giants of the 70s – Led Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven, Pink Floyd’s Money or Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Freebird?

Are you going back to the original gods of the genre – Jimi Hendrix’s All Along The Watchtower, Cream’s Sunshine Or Your Love or The Rolling Stones (Satisfaction)?

Maybe it’s an MTV era anthem such as Bon Jovi’s Livin ‘On A Prayer, Def Leppard’s pour some sugar on me or Metallica’s Enter Sandman that drives your boat?

Or maybe it’s a new hit classic like Nickelback’s How You Remind Me or The White Stripes Seven Nation Army – songs that show classic rock are alive and kicking as a genre.

It is an almost impossible task, but if someone can solve it, then it is possible. We have listed more than 200 numbers for starters, but you may have your own favorite that is not there – write your suggestion at the bottom of the survey (use the format Band name: title of number). Every vote counts.

Are you ready? Let’s go…