Vote for the moment on Virgin Trains USA’s SoCal-Las Vegas high-speed train project

A vote on an economic development plan for a high-speed train project from Victorville to Las Vegas has been postponed.

Officials want to make sure the federal government is fully on board before moving forward.

Virgin Trains USA still says its tracks are about three years away from being operational – which is considerably faster than the state-approved, state-funded high-speed rail system in California.

And it is partly thanks to private investors.

A vote on a second allocation of tax-exempt bonds in the amount of $ 300 million has been postponed until next month.

“I believe they will get approval, the federal government’s final report,” said California state treasurer Fiona Ma, “but it’s just not here today, so hopefully he’ll be there by the next board meeting. ” February 12. “

Public transit advocates and housing developers say the private business train would be good for the economy, adding thousands of jobs and multi-family housing between Victorville and Apple Valley while removing millions of cars from the road.

A previous version of this article incorrectly reported that Virgin Trains USA, the high-speed train project, had been suspended.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.