vote-for-the-nashville-space-superior-faculty-ladies-athlete-of-the-week

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Released five: 09 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Updated 5: 12 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Near

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Show Captions Previous SlideUp coming Slide

Vote now for The Tennessean’s substantial university ladies athlete of the 7 days.

Followers are permitted to vote one time for each hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The winner receives tickets to the fifth yearly Tennessean Athletics Awards offered by Farm Bureau Well being Programs. This year’s event is May 29 at Music City Middle.

Acquire TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for the fifth yearly Tennessean Sports activities Awards

Cellular Users: Click on right here if the poll isn’t going to look.

In this article are this week’s candidates:

Ariyanna Anderson, Creek Wooden. Anderson pinned Rossview’s Jamya Brewer for the 190-pound women wrestling condition championship.

Kamren Drake, Nashville Christian. Drake scored 20 factors in a 54-48 get about CPA in the Division II-A Center Area consolation activity.

Chloe Howard, Clarkrange. Howard scored 20 factors and strike two three-tips in a 62-39 win above Purple Boiling Springs in the District six-A semifinals.

Jesse Jennings, Richland. Jennings scored 33 details in a 56-50 get in excess of Hampshire to acquire the District 10-A championship.

Olivia Osgood, Brentwood. Osgood strike 5 3-ideas and scored 30 details in a 68-37 get over Franklin in the District 11-AAA tournament.

Valerie Smith, McGavock. Smith pinned Cordova’s Jayla Washington to earn the

Emma Walker, Rossview. Walker pinned Dickson County’s Rontaysia Payne to acquire the 132-pound women wrestling state championship. It was her third straight title.

Karly Weathers, Loretto. Weathers scored 23 points in the District 12-A championship in a 56-40 earn in excess of Summertown. She scored 21 points in the semifinals.