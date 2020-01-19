Vote for the star best dressed in the Producers Guild Awards – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLcabcb0a4e5d18a28ac9bca7bbe0ed6a211%

The prize season is in full swing!

Last night the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards were presented in the Hollywood Palladium to honor the talented minds who get a project from idea to screen.

There were a few stars yesterday for a price Bradley Cooper for box office success to Y Reese Witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big Little Lies, which shows that many of our favorite A-listers also have multiple talents behind the camera.

Last night we obsessively looked at all the victories, such as Phoebe Waller Bridgeis for Flea bag But we couldn’t help but also turned our attention to the red carpet for the show, where many of the celebrities sparkled.

Charlize Theron, for example, astonished with a simple but elegant black and white dress. In the meantime, she bombards co-star Nicole Kidman He drew attention with a white shoulderless jumpsuit that immediately became a classic.

Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose white lace blouse combined with black pants turned out to be just as elegant as Smart reserve.

Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shines in a bright yellow number while Zoey DeutchThe multicolored dress was the perfect touch of color.

Constance Wu He also made us green with envy because of his strapless set with cashmere print.

Other stars chose full sets of glamor, such as Kate Beckinsalefully decorated monkey or Rachel BrosnahanBeautiful black shoulder dress with sequins and a feathered hem.

View the best dresses below and discover which star style you think won the evening!

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Charlize Theron

the Bomb The actress presents a black and white dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor is posing on the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Nicole Kidman

the Bomb Y Big little lies The star is all smiling.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Eva Longoria

The actress shines in gold.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Zoey Deutch

The actress is posing in a multicolored dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Laura Dern

the wedding history, little woman Y Big little lies The star poses.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Idina Menzel

the Frozen 2 The actress is posing on the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Bong Joon Ho

the parasite The director arrives at the event.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Kate Beckinsale

The actress is posing in a light suit.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Rachel Brosnahan

the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel The star surprises with a glossy black dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Constance Wu

The actress is posing in a green dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress is posing on the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Kaitlyn Dever

the last man to stand The actress presents a daring look.

John Salangsang / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor accepts the David O. Selznick prize.