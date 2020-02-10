Vote for the star that is best dressed during the Oscars 2020 – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa611%

% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa612%

And that is a summary of the awards season!

Last night at the Oscars of 2020 we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind of a few months of award ceremonies.

% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa613 %% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa614%

It was an afternoon full of great moments and surprises (Bong joon ho win four Oscar! Taika Waititi win an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hid that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) And it all started with an amazing red carpet.

% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa615%

% MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa616%

The ladies really did it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

Some women literally shone on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh blinded in a rose gold dress or when Janelle MonáeHe blinded us with a dress decorated with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars attract attention in intense tones such as Mindy kaleCanary yellow dress or Florence PughThe bluish-green stepped number that perfectly matched his heels.

On the other hand, some celebrities enchanted us with muffled lollipops or cakes, such as Scarlett Johansson& # 39; s champagne look from Oscar de la Renta or Regina KingThe perfect pink Versace set.

Classic black and white suits also shake the carpet.

Cynthia ErivoThe white dress was a beautiful piece with unique cuts and a bold opening.

In the meantime, Natalie Portman He rocked a majestic black Dior dress that he combined with an embroidered cape with the names of some directors who were ignored by the Academy nominations this year.

All artists looked great, but we want to know which look was your favorite!

View all incredible fashion below and then call in our survey about which star the red carpet shook the most.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Move over Oscar! There is a new golden beauty in the city. For the show, Scarlett dressed in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Is Bomb Star adds a touch of royal beauty to the red carpet with this Dior dress.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

One of the greatest nominees tonight looks beautiful as always in a classic tuxedo.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rami Malek

As usual, the actor stands out in a completely black tuxedo, supplemented with a watch from the 1993 Pasha de Cartier collection.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Instead of wearing great jewelry, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a large jewel in the middle.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Brie Larson

Fans on the carpet went crazy with this WonderfulLook from the actress, thanks to Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Never let anyone down, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Star looks more elegant than ever with a soft suit.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The Broadway star brings drama, glamor and more in this white Versace dress.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

The star overwhelms the red carpet with a simple white asymmetrical dress from Armani Prive.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Natalie Portman

Not only is it simply impressive with a Dior look, the actress also shows her support for the directors by embroidering their names in her designer coat. To top it off, the star wore Cartier earrings and a ring.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

the little woman The star is dressed from head to toe with Louis Vuitton.

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Bags and pearls make this vintage Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

the Killing Eva The star appears dramatically in this couture dress by Elie Saab.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Like her husband Noah Baumbach, the director is dressed in a beautiful Dior dress and jewelry in green tones.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran

This aspect is fresh from the slopes of Paris. The actress is wearing a Schiaparelli dress designed by experts.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Janelle Monáe

It is no exaggeration to say that the singer’s Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewelry, 170,000 to be exact.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress looks like an eternal beauty in this simple but elegant dress by Vera Wang.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

As always, the singer dribbles in designer products. This time choose a Chanel look.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Katilyn Dever

Talk about making a statement! This star walks on the carpet with a “sustainable, quot; dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, alongside the Harry Winston diamonds in platinum.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Laura Dern

Wedding history Star brings us the crazy 20s with this dress with tassels from Emporio Armani.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe

the unknown Star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black-and-pink number by Valentino Couture.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Mindy kale

Although the sky is gray, the star adds a touch of sunshine to the carpet with this yellow dress.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Regina King

The actress looks like the queen she is with this Versace dress.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Julia Butters

Once upon a time … in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubble pink set by Christian Serriano.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

At first glance this may seem like your typical LBD, but after deep appreciation it is clear that this is a customized two-piece set, designed by Thom Browne. Also look at those Bulgari diamonds!

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

While other stars look pink and black, this smart reserve shines The Actress in a white black song Miu Miu.

Look for a summary of the Oscar 2020 ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y. Morning pop at 11 o’clock