Vote for the star that is best dressed during the Oscars 2020 – Up News Info

And that is a summary of the awards season!
Last night at the Oscars of 2020 we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind of a few months of award ceremonies.
It was an afternoon full of great moments and surprises (Bong joon ho win four Oscar! Taika Waititi win an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hid that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) And it all started with an amazing red carpet.
The ladies really did it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.
Some women literally shone on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh blinded in a rose gold dress or when Janelle MonáeHe blinded us with a dress decorated with 170,000 crystals.
We also saw some of the stars attract attention in intense tones such as Mindy kaleCanary yellow dress or Florence PughThe bluish-green stepped number that perfectly matched his heels.
On the other hand, some celebrities enchanted us with muffled lollipops or cakes, such as Scarlett Johansson& # 39; s champagne look from Oscar de la Renta or Regina KingThe perfect pink Versace set.
Classic black and white suits also shake the carpet.
Cynthia ErivoThe white dress was a beautiful piece with unique cuts and a bold opening.
In the meantime, Natalie Portman He rocked a majestic black Dior dress that he combined with an embroidered cape with the names of some directors who were ignored by the Academy nominations this year.
All artists looked great, but we want to know which look was your favorite!
View all incredible fashion below and then call in our survey about which star the red carpet shook the most.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Move over Oscar! There is a new golden beauty in the city. For the show, Scarlett dressed in an Oscar de la Renta dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Is Bomb Star adds a touch of royal beauty to the red carpet with this Dior dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio
One of the greatest nominees tonight looks beautiful as always in a classic tuxedo.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rami Malek
As usual, the actor stands out in a completely black tuxedo, supplemented with a watch from the 1993 Pasha de Cartier collection.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Instead of wearing great jewelry, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a large jewel in the middle.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Brie Larson
Fans on the carpet went crazy with this WonderfulLook from the actress, thanks to Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Never let anyone down, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Star looks more elegant than ever with a soft suit.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
The Broadway star brings drama, glamor and more in this white Versace dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
The star overwhelms the red carpet with a simple white asymmetrical dress from Armani Prive.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Natalie Portman
Not only is it simply impressive with a Dior look, the actress also shows her support for the directors by embroidering their names in her designer coat. To top it off, the star wore Cartier earrings and a ring.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
the little woman The star is dressed from head to toe with Louis Vuitton.
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Bags and pearls make this vintage Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
Sandra Oh
the Killing Eva The star appears dramatically in this couture dress by Elie Saab.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Like her husband Noah Baumbach, the director is dressed in a beautiful Dior dress and jewelry in green tones.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran
This aspect is fresh from the slopes of Paris. The actress is wearing a Schiaparelli dress designed by experts.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
It is no exaggeration to say that the singer’s Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewelry, 170,000 to be exact.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The actress looks like an eternal beauty in this simple but elegant dress by Vera Wang.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
As always, the singer dribbles in designer products. This time choose a Chanel look.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Katilyn Dever
Talk about making a statement! This star walks on the carpet with a “sustainable, quot; dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, alongside the Harry Winston diamonds in platinum.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Laura Dern
Wedding history Star brings us the crazy 20s with this dress with tassels from Emporio Armani.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Caitriona Balfe
the unknown Star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black-and-pink number by Valentino Couture.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Mindy kale
Although the sky is gray, the star adds a touch of sunshine to the carpet with this yellow dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Regina King
The actress looks like the queen she is with this Versace dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Julia Butters
Once upon a time … in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubble pink set by Christian Serriano.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
At first glance this may seem like your typical LBD, but after deep appreciation it is clear that this is a customized two-piece set, designed by Thom Browne. Also look at those Bulgari diamonds!
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
While other stars look pink and black, this smart reserve shines The Actress in a white black song Miu Miu.
Look for a summary of the Oscar 2020 ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y. Morning pop at 11 o’clock