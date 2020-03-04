vote-for-the-tennessean-high-faculty-boys-athlete-of-the-7-days

Shut

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Display Captions Past SlideUpcoming Slide

Vote now for The Tennessean’s superior university boys athlete of the week.

Enthusiasts are permitted to vote a person time for each hour. The poll will near at midday on Thursday.

The winner gets tickets to the fifth yearly Tennessean Sports activities Awards.

In this article are the nominees:

Zach Amonett, Pickett County. Amonett scored 32 details in a 65-59 gain in excess of Monterey.

Marcus Averhart, Northeast. Averett scored 21 details and strike 7 3-pointers in a 76-50 get above Clarksville in the District 10-AAA championship.

Luke Gdowski, Father Ryan. Gdowski scored 32 points in a 60-54 get more than MUS.

Cade Purvine, Dickson County. Purvine scored 19 details in a 60-42 earn over Hunters Lane in the Area six-AAA quarterfinals.

Monte Streate, McGavock. Streate scored 29 details to lead McGavock to an 89-66 acquire in excess of Cane Ridge in the District 12-AAA championship for their very first district title in 30 years.

Grant Potent, Clay County. Potent posted a triple-double, scoring 24 details, grabbing 10 rebounds and owning 13 helps in a 104-47 acquire more than Richard Hardy.

Gage Wells, Mt. Juliet. Wells had a double-double, scoring 20 factors and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 70-41 gain about Kenwood in the Area 5-AAA quarterfinals.