[vote-for-the-tennessean’s-substantial-school-boys-athlete-of-the-week]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Released nine: 51 p.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020 | Current 9: 53 p.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020

Close

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Final SlideNext Slide

Vote now for The Tennessean’s high university boys athlete of the 7 days.

Followers can vote once an hour till 11 a.m. Thursday. The winner receives tickets to the fifth annual Tennessean Athletics Awards offered by Farm Bureau Health and fitness Strategies.

This year’s celebration is May 29 at New music City Heart and is regarded the major night time in large university sporting activities for the Nashville place.

Get TICKETS: Go listed here to acquire tickets for the Tennessean Sports activities Awards

Cell Customers: Simply click in this article if the poll won’t look

Right here are the candidates:

Connor Beavon, Franklin. Beavon hit 6 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in a 56-51 get more than Dickson County.

Jordan Jenkins, Webb School. Jenkins scored 22 details in the Feet’s earn around CPA in the DII-A District three championship.

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville. Jones scored 25 details in a 75-34 rout of Whites Creek and experienced 27 factors in a 71-47 gain about MLK.

Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy. McNair scored 22 points in a 53-45 get more than Father Ryan.

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge. Miller scored 24 factors in a 69-60 earn about Hillsboro to give the Ravens the District 12-AAA standard year championship. He experienced 32 factors in an 82-68 get above McGavock.

JP Pegues, Hillsboro. Pegues scored 25 points and hit 4 three-tips in a 69-60 reduction to Cane Ridge.

Alex Hurry, Upperman. Rush scored 33 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in an 87-67 get in excess of Cannon County.

Isaiah Shaw, Davidson Academy. Shaw scored 22 factors and strike four 3-tips in the DII-A District four championship gain more than Goodpasture. He was named the tournament’s MVP.