[vote-now-for-the-tennessean-large-university-girls-athlete-of-the-7-days]

Vote now for The Tennessean’s superior faculty women athlete of the week.

The poll is open right up until 11 a.m. Thursday. Enthusiasts are permitted to vote a person time for every hour.

The winner will receive tickets to the fifth yearly Tennessean Sporting activities Awards presented by Farm Bureau Wellbeing Ideas.

Get TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now to the fifth once-a-year Tennessean Sports activities Awards

Here are this week’s candidates:

Keeley Carter, Macon County. Carter scored 26 details and strike three three-tips even though grabbing seven rebounds in a 67-33 earn about DeKalb County.

London Fairs, East Nashville. Fairs scored 26 points in a 65-42 get in excess of M.L. King.

Alasia Hayes, Riverdale. Hayes strike seven three-ideas and scored 43 factors in a 66-52 acquire in excess of Oakland. She experienced 36 in an extra time win about Stewarts Creek.

Zharia Hutchinson, FRA. Hutchinson scored 26 points in a 72-47 rout of PCA.

Ashley Malone, Pope John Paul II. Malone scored 30 factors in a 59-33 get in excess of St. Cecilia.

Makayla Moates, Eagleville. Moates scored 26 points in a 57-31 get above Fayetteville.

Ally Welfel, Goodpasture. Welfel scored 24 points in a 38-32 win in excess of Nashville Christian and 16 details in a 43-36 loss to Clarksville Academy in the DII-A District 4 championship.

Olivia Wilson, Website page. Wilson scored 19 factors in a 52-27 earn above Ravenwood.