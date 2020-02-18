[vote-now-for-the-tennessean-large-university-girls-athlete-of-the-7-days]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean
Published 10:03 p.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020
Vote now for The Tennessean’s superior faculty women athlete of the week.
The poll is open right up until 11 a.m. Thursday. Enthusiasts are permitted to vote a person time for every hour.
The winner will receive tickets to the fifth yearly Tennessean Sporting activities Awards presented by Farm Bureau Wellbeing Ideas.
Here are this week’s candidates:
Keeley Carter, Macon County. Carter scored 26 details and strike three three-tips even though grabbing seven rebounds in a 67-33 earn about DeKalb County.
London Fairs, East Nashville. Fairs scored 26 points in a 65-42 get in excess of M.L. King.
Alasia Hayes, Riverdale. Hayes strike seven three-ideas and scored 43 factors in a 66-52 acquire in excess of Oakland. She experienced 36 in an extra time win about Stewarts Creek.
Zharia Hutchinson, FRA. Hutchinson scored 26 points in a 72-47 rout of PCA.
Ashley Malone, Pope John Paul II. Malone scored 30 factors in a 59-33 get in excess of St. Cecilia.
Makayla Moates, Eagleville. Moates scored 26 points in a 57-31 get above Fayetteville.
Ally Welfel, Goodpasture. Welfel scored 24 points in a 38-32 win in excess of Nashville Christian and 16 details in a 43-36 loss to Clarksville Academy in the DII-A District 4 championship.
Olivia Wilson, Website page. Wilson scored 19 factors in a 52-27 earn above Ravenwood.