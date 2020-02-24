vote-now-for-the-tennessean’s-large-college-boys-athlete-of-the-7-days

Close

Vote now for the Nashville place high college boys athlete of the week.

Lovers are permitted to vote one particular time for every hour. The winner receives tickets to the fifth annual Tennessean Sports Awards introduced by Farm Bureau Health and fitness Strategies.

The poll finishes at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This year’s athletics awards present is on May well 29 at Audio Town Center in Nashville.

Right here are this week’s candidates:

Thomas Borders, Wilson Central. Borders pinned Blackman’s Justin Bradford to earn the Course AAA 113-pound condition wrestling championship.

Skylar Coffey, Brentwood. Coffey pinned Walker Valley’s Jadon Langford to the Class AAA 285-pound condition wrestling championship. It was his next straight state title.

Tyler Dudley, Perry County. Dudley scored 33 points in Perry County’s 76-67 win about Collinwood in the District 12-A consolation game.

Luke Haley, MBA. Haley scored four objectives in a 9-one hockey acquire more than Brentwood.

Zion Hicks, McGavock. Hicks scored 24 factors in a 72-58 acquire about Hillsboro in the District 12-AAA semifinals.

Tyrone Marshall, Pearl-Cohn. Marshall scored 21 points in an 85-62 acquire in excess of Hume-Fogg in the District 10-AA semifinals.

Nick McClendon, Forrest. McClendon received the 170-pound state title in Class A/AA in 55 seconds.

Caleb Shaw, Davidson Academy. Shaw scored 27 points in a 69-65 win about CPA in the Division II-A Center Region semifinals.

Grant Slatten, White County. Slatten scored 33 points on 13-of-15 taking pictures in an 85-75 get around Cookeville.