Vote on the Senate recall process: WATCH LIVE LIVE; Senator Romney will vote to condemn Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is about to be acquitted by the Senate, ending the third presidential recall trial in American history during a vote at the start of the tumultuous campaign for the White House.

A majority of senators have now expressed unease at Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine which resulted in the two impeachment articles. But nowhere is almost two-thirds of the support needed in the Republican Senate for the constitutional bar of serious crimes and crimes to condemn and dismiss the president from office.

A key Republican, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, announced to the Senate that he was breaking with his party. Romney seemed to choke on his deep faith and his “oath before God” demanding that he vote for the impeachment.

“The president is guilty of a terrible breach of the public trust,” said Romney in the Senate. “What the president did was wrong, seriously wrong.”

The final result expected Wednesday closes nearly five months of remarkable dismissal procedures launched in the House of President Nancy Pelosi, ending in the Senate of Mitch McConnell and reflecting the relentless division of the country’s supporters for three years in the Trump presidency.

No president has ever been removed from the Senate, and Trump arrived at the Capitol for his State of the Union address on the eve of the vote, eager to use the count as justification, a political anthem in his candidacy at re-election. Allies chanted “four more years!”

The President did not discuss removal from office. The atmosphere was tense in the House, which charged him. Pelosi tore up the speech when he had finished.

The Wednesday afternoon vote should be swift. Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, senators sworn to “impartial justice” will appear in their offices for roll-call and will cast their votes – “guilty” or “not guilty”.

On the first indictment, Trump is charged with abuse of power. On the second, obstruction of Congress.

Few senators are expected to leave party camps, while ensuring that highly partisan removal results in a deeply partisan acquittal. Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 both won the support of all parties when they were left in power after a recall trial. President Richard Nixon has resigned rather than face his own party’s revolt.

Before voting, some of the most closely watched senators went to the Senate to tell their constituents and the nation what they had decided. The Senate chaplain opened the trial with daily prayers for senators.

“This decision is not about whether you like or dislike this president,” began GOP Senator Susan Collins, the centrist from Maine, announcing her determination to acquit the two charges.

GOP Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said that while he does not tolerate Trump’s actions, he was not ready to remove him from the ballot nine months before the election. “Let the people decide,” he said.

Centrist Democratic senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia came up with the idea of ​​censoring Trump instead, a sign of a possible acquittal.

Key Democrat, Alabama Senator Doug Jones – Perhaps Most Threatened Politically For Re-election In Trump-Popular State – Announced Before The Vote That After Many Sleepless Nights, He Had Decided To Vote to convict on both counts.

“Senators are elected to make tough choices,” said Jones in a statement. He noted the “gravity of the moment” and said that Trump’s actions were “more than just inappropriate. It was an abuse of power. Removal was the only control over these presidential wrongdoings, I felt I had to vote to condemn. “

Most Democrats, however, have echoed the warnings of House Directors that Trump, if not controlled, would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and attempt to “cheat” at new before the 2020 elections.

During the nearly three-week trial, the House Democrats who pursued the case argued that Trump had abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate on his Democratic rival Joe Biden before the 2020 elections.

They detailed extraordinary ghost diplomacy led by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani that raised alarms at the highest levels of government. Trump, after asking the President of Ukraine “a favor” on a July 25 phone call, has temporarily cut off US aid to the struggling ally fighting hostile Russia at its border.

When the House probed Trump’s actions, he asked White House aides to challenge summonses to appear in Congress, which led to the charge of obstruction.

Questions from Ukraine continue to swirl. House Democrats could still summon former national security adviser John Bolton to witness revelations from his next book that provide a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents are almost sure to surface.

House Judge Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that the Democrats were “likely” to name Bolton but that a final decision had not yet been made.

In pleading for the close of the trial, the lead attorney, Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Appealed to the senators’ sense of decency, that “the right things” and “the truth matters” “and that Trump “is not who you are. “”

“You cannot trust this president to do the right thing, not for a minute, not for an election, not for the good of our country,” said Schiff. “It won’t change. And you know it.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the House after the 2018 elections, disdainfully saying to more liberal voices “that it is not worth it “.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats have been trying to undermine him from the start. Trump calls both Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the dismissal investigation a “hoax” and says he did nothing wrong.

But a denunciation of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised alarms. When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was amazed. “Perfectly wrong,” she said. A few days later, the speaker announced the formal investigation into the impeachment.

The result is a 28,000-page Chamber record based on the testimony of 17 witnesses, including national security officials and ambassadors, during public and private depositions and Chamber hearings.

The result was the quickest and most partisan removal from the history of the United States, with no Republican joining the Democrats in the House to vote for the charges. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest trial ever and the first without witnesses or deliberations.

Trump’s celebrity legal team with attorney Alan Dershowitz has made the general, albeit staggering, assertion that even if the President commits to consideration as described, it is not flawless, because politicians often see their own political interest with the national interest.

McConnell commands a Republican majority of 53-47 and prepared for dissent. Some GOP senators have distanced themselves from Trump’s defense, and other Republicans have dismissed conservative calls to release the name of the anonymous whistleblower. The Associated Press generally does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval rate, which typically languished between the mid and low of the 1940s, hit a new high of 49% in the latest Gallup poll, which was conducted as the Senate trial neared its end. . The poll found that 51% of the public viewed the Republican Party favorably, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

