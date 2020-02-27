voter-suppression-a-issue-for-some-lawmakers-as-tremendous-tuesday-strategies

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With Tremendous Tuesday proper all around the corner, Congress is analyzing the limitations minority voters could facial area at the polls.

“Black voters and several non-black voters are at a even worse location now than when the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965,” explained Diane Nash, a civil rights icon who played a key position in getting Congress to go the legislation.

Soon after risking her lifetime to protect black voting rights, Nash claims she was again prior to lawmakers to make sure each vote counts.

“One individual. One particular vote. If we really don’t have that, I believe we as a republic are in major problems,” she reported.

The United States Supreme Courtroom threw out vital provisions of the Votings Rights Act in 2013. The choice stated taking away requirements that 15 states get federal authorization just before changing their voting rules would not damage minorities. But Democrats want to restore the specifications, arguing that states are suppressing minority votes.

“My friends on the other aspect of the aisle, this is the only kind of government crimson tape that they actually love – is when it hampers voting,” Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) said.

Cooper states condition regulations passed following the Supreme Court’s ruling make it far more difficult for minorities to solid ballots. But Republicans argue mass voter suppression isn’t happening. In its place, they say the true issue should really be avoiding voter fraud.

“We must make sure that every eligible citizen’s vote is counted and that votes are not stolen or diluted,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reported.

Jordan says voting must keep on being a point out and neighborhood obligation.

But as the 2020 election season ramps up, many others are contacting on Congress to deliver federal protection.

