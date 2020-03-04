voter-waits-six-hrs-in-prolonged-line-to-forged-ballot-in-texas

HOUSTON, Texas — Super Tuesday brought out hundreds of individuals in one Texas polling spot with the ultimate voter in line waiting six hours to cast his ballot.

Hervis Rogers was the last human being to vote at Texas Southern College in Houston.

Even with it being Tremendous Tuesday, it was 1: 30 a.m. Wednesday when Rogers actually voted.

He, however, was not angry or discouraged. Rogers was even now smiling by the conclusion with no issues.

He advised our sister station KTRK that he made use of the time to observe Super Tuesday outcomes on his cellular phone, soon after building some final-minute decisions on who would get his vote.

“I wanted to get my vote in to voice my view,” Rogers explained. “I wasn’t going to enable something quit me, so I waited it out.”

Volunteers handed out pizza to voters, who have been in good spirits at TSU.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman sent far more voting devices to the poll in the evening to accommodate all the voters.

Other voters in the polling strains mentioned they ended up also energized to have their voices heard.

“It is excellent that I came. I did my occupation, and I am glad to see folks in this article doing their section,” reported voter Abraham Madrigal.

“I waited about an hour. Every little thing worked. All people must vote,” reported voter Abby Yates.

Trautman mentioned they observed an extremely superior turnout and that Democrats out-voted Republicans 3-1 in some areas.

“It can be using a lengthy time on the Democratic aspect and the Republican side has a bunch of empty machines that no just one is utilizing,” claimed voter Britany Turner previously in the night.

Trautman described that the devices come pre-programmed with every party’s ballot, so voters could not just go to any machine or use the other party’s device.

It is unclear the distinct spots, but about 40 to 50 equipment had been deployed to about 4 to 5 polling places.

The Harris County Clerk’s Place of work announced there ended up no important issues.