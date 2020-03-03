[Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots until eventually polls close at 8 p.m.]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are a vote-by-mail voter you have many choices to transform in your ballot and get your vote counted for the March three elections.

If you have adequately stuffed out your ballot, you can drop if off at any polling area or to the Kern County Elections Office environment by eight p.m.

The Kern County Elections Business is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. on the 1st flooring.

You can also return your ballot by mail, but make positive your ballot is postmarked by Tuesday, March 3 and it need to be acquired in just a few times of Election Working day.

You can find out much more about voting by mail in Kern County at this backlink.

You can also conditionally sign-up to vote and cast a conditional ballot at the Kern County Elections Place of work or at your assigned polling website.

Glimpse up polling areas near you at this website link.

Provisional ballots develop into formal as soon as the registration system has been verified.