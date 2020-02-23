[voters-can-get-started-casting-early-ballots-in-primaries-monday]

Massachusetts voters can get started casting early ballots in the presidential primaries on Monday.

Massachusetts is one particular of far more than a dozen states that maintain their presidential primaries on March 3 — so-called Tremendous Tuesday.

For the initially time, on the other hand, point out citizens can start out voting early in a presidential major on Feb. 24 and keep on early voting via Feb. 28. No excuse is expected to forged an early vote.

Early votes can be cast in at least just one spot in metropolitan areas or cities across the point out all through the typical business enterprise hours of regional election officers. Towns and cities can also choose to have expanded hours and locations.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, a Democrat, has claimed early voting is popular amongst more mature and suburban voters — and can aid ease crowding at polling locations on Election Day.

Galvin has mentioned he expects a healthier turnout — not just for the reason that there are candidates from Massachusetts on the ballot, but mainly because of the vigorous assistance Republican President Trump has among his supporters in a point out that normally leans Democratic in the typical election.

There are far more than 4.four million registered voters in Massachusetts. The the vast majority — extra than 55% — are not enrolled in any political social gathering.