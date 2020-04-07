Voters Face Long Line in Wisconsin Polls after Primary Election, Concern about Coronavirus Infection

An election observer cleans the voting booths during the Democratic presidential election in the Kenosha Bible Church fitness center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP / Getty

Wisconsin voters faced a long voting line in several areas on Tuesday, adding further discomfort to the already troubled process with confusion over whether the primer will be held on schedule and because of fears of infection from a novel coronavirus.

Reports show long lines in several areas, including Milkwaukee, where only five polling stations are open. The closure helped ramble participation on Election Day, and images circulating on social media showed voters standing nearby, wearing masks.

Many Wisconsin residents have voted by mail, but on Sunday, the Wisconsin Election Commission still has more than 12,000 absentee ballots to send to registered voters. Citizens who do not receive an absent ballot must vote directly. The lines show that many voters went out on Tuesday despite repeated primary scheduling over the past few days. On Monday, the last-minute intervention of the US Supreme Court highlighted the direct election after Governor Tony Evers ordered the election to be postponed until June.

The state is currently subject to Evers’ “safer at home” orders which, among other things, limited public gatherings, closed school systems and prohibited travel that are not essential.

The scene at Riverside is one of five open polling stations in Milwaukee, compared to 180 which is typical. Lines enclose the building and through the park. Angry people. pic.twitter.com/WmkqWJE4Th

– Corri Hess (@CorriHess) April 7, 2020

The commission, which is tasked with managing state electoral laws, said Tuesday morning that it had not yet received a report on polling stations that could not be opened, but municipal governments throughout the state had closed the polls long before election day. In Milwaukee, for example, the city will only operate five polling stations directly, despite having nearly 290,000 registered voters.

Less than half of the voters in Milwaukee County, which includes the City of Milwaukee, requested absentee ballots, which are available without conditions for registered voters in the state.

Jay Heck, executive director of the Wisconsin Common Cause government watchdog group, said in a statement that the “chaos” on Tuesday’s election was “undoubtedly depriving voters of their voting rights.”

Critics and other voting rights supporters also criticized Tuesday’s process, arguing that forcing voters to choose between safe and voting would lead to large-scale disenfranchisement.

“We cannot allow this pandemic to erode our democratic principles and the right to vote safely. However, what we see happening in Wisconsin is exactly that,” said a PAC spokesman, a group advocating black representation in government, said in a statement. “And we know the pain will not feel the same. Black voters are most at risk of losing their rights in today’s primary election in Wisconsin.”

“Wisconsin is the only state in the country that has failed to improve and respond responsibly and safely to the current national health pandemic emergency,” Heck said. “We have seven months until the general election and there is time to fix this problem before November to ensure we protect public health and the right to vote.”

The state Democratic Party runs a voter assistance hotline to handle reports on polling stations if it arises. Ben Winkler, party chairman, called the Supreme Court ruling late Monday an order that would “send an unknown number of Wisconsin people to their deaths.”

Tuesday’s election results – which include the election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Democratic presidential election – will not be reported on the same night. The US Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling, which resulted in a faster election on Tuesday, not invalidating the requirement that the results be held until April 13.