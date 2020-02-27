BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s infrastructure is beneath assault from the ravages of time, and it’s not just the state’s transportation infrastructure. Some of our faculties, way too, are beginning to crumble.

Seventy percent of California schools are a lot more than a quarter century outdated, and 10% are 70 yrs old or additional. It’s that truth that inspired the Legislature to position Proposition 13 on Tuesday’s ballot — a $15 billion bond for fix and renovation of growing old universities and building of new kinds.

At the tiny, rural Maple School District, west of Shafter, they know all about campus wellness and security demands.

Superintendent Julie Boesch says it took Maple College District 6 lengthy a long time to get funding permitted and design commenced for enhancements that are underway now. It may have taken half that time had Prop. 13 been in spot now, she says.

But is Prop. 13 the right automobile to do it? Critics like the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association say no — the state presently has a $22 billion budget surplus. And the Kern County Taxpayers Affiliation warns of a different red flag. Michael Turnipseed, executive director of Kerntax, claims Prop. 13 produces increased limits on bonding, which can price school districts, and consequently taxpayers, a large amount a lot more in the conclude.

Maple College, like lots of smaller university districts in Kern County, has constrained funding choices, and Prop. 13 appears to be to university leaders there as the very best doable choice.

They’ll have a verdict in just a couple of times when the vote tabulation commences.