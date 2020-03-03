[Voters in Tennessee impacted by fatal tornadoes]

By Christina Carrega

ABC Information – Tremendous Tuesday voters in Tennessee were rerouted to other polling stations following deadly tornadoes ripped by means of downtown Nashville.

Tre Hargett, the Tennessee secretary of condition, declared that “due to road closures, energy outages as very well as community basic safety concerns” polling stations in Davidson and Wilson Counties have been opened an hour later that predicted but will shut as scheduled at seven p.m.

Two tornadoes reportedly tore by downtown Nashville and the suburb of Mt. Juliet overnight.

Nineteen individuals have been killed, The Connected Push described, citing the Tennessee Crisis Administration Agency.

Law enforcement officers and fireplace crews responded to about 40 making collapses all around the metropolis, Metro Nashville police claimed.

Hey Every person. @NWSNashville and their family members are ok. Thank YOU to all that have messaged us so early this morning. We know a ton of you are hurting and concerned about close friends, family members customers, and loved kinds. Our hearts are with you #Nashville & suburbs east to #Cookeville. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March three, 2020

President Trump reported he was sending “prayers for all those affected.”

The right away tornadoes have induced voters in impacted areas to go to alternate polling locations.

Tennessee is just one of 14 states voting in the Super Tuesday elections.

Voters can also go to the election commission office environment to cast their ballot if they come upon difficulties on their route, according to the Tennessan newspaper.

Hargett urged voters on his social media accounts to connect with “our toll-free range in circumstance of problems nowadays. one-877-850-4959.”

Want to make confident Tennesseans have our toll-totally free range in case of problems these days. one-877-850-4959. Can not explain to you how crucial it is to rely on your community election commission or our place of work for #TrustedInfo2020 . Also many thanks to media who has served us convey important info. — Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) March 3, 2020

This was not the 1st time a tornado impacted Tremendous Tuesday voting in Tennessee. In accordance to the Nationwide Climate Services, tornadoes struck the five Factors location of East Nashville on Tremendous Tuesday in 1933, 1998 and 2008.