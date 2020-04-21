If you only listen to angry protesters who want the government to allow them to get coronavirus, or a White House staff, or a national nightmare leader, you would think most of the people America is back. Donald TrumpPushed to “reopen” the country ASAP and “LIBERATE” citizens as a result of the disparity. That, in turn, might make you think that most Americans are crazy, because the number of people in the house is the number one reason that the death toll for COVID-19 has been lowered for “only” some 60,000. And that would be sad to think of any other citizen! Yet as it turns out, those who think that diversity is a violation of their civil rights, and that the struggle to lower the limit is based on the actions of Rosa Parks, rose. physically but slightly, visually impaired for a minority.

In real life, according to a survey by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Participation, most people think it will be June or longer before it’s safe. conceived for large gatherings.

Asked when people thought the event would be managed well enough that people could attend a concert by 10 or more people, only 10% thought these gatherings would be safe conceived by the end of April or earlier, when 21% expect to be safe by the end of May. More than twice as much – 65% – it will take until June or later for people to gather in groups of 10 or more. Parties split on this question, with 77% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents saying they think public gatherings will be unsafe until June or later, compared with 51 % of Republicans and Republican leaners who say the same. Still Republicans split based on personal concerns.

These unforeseen benefits occur when more and more people develop self-connection to the deadly disease. The clinical trial found that 26% of adults knew someone who had coronavirus disease, an increase of 11% in the months to March, while 14% said they knew someone. who were hospitalized, and 9% knew the person who died from it. Also ridiculous: The vast majority of Americans think Trump’s administration of the COVID-19 crisis has sucked, with 54% crediting him for his position on the opposition. (On the flip side, 72% of Americans are giving the governor of their state a thumbs up the way they have guessed it, news that is sure to be Trump’s secret.)

In the meantime, in a study by Axios and research company Ipsos, more than 92% of people said they had practiced a different approach, which did not negatively affect the President’s experience. pushing to get things back on track by May 1. Of those who make a similar appearance early in life, most are Republicans who get their information. from Fox News or the political parties Brian Kemp. “Republicans are the least opposed to (the crisis),” he said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. The French Government. “They don’t really live in big cities. But it is extremely relevant to them and it will do more with where they get their information from, and that they take their advice from their senior management. . “In other words, if you think guzzling hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19, you are all about bringing the country back to the market ASAP.

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Is the King of Coronavirus Contrarians Interested?

– In the COVID-19 Issue, Warren Buffett Is Low – And Bill Ackman Moves

– Can You COVID-19 Do Not Have Locked Lock? Sweden Experiment

– With “We Have Lost Our Lives,” Hours Renewed It 9/11 Story Project

How long will the Coronavirus infection last?

– From the Record: The Great War against Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

.