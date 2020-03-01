Voting sites open up on Sunday to voters in Los Angeles County – Up News Information Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Super Tuesday only two days absent, time is operating for voters in Los Angeles County to solid their vote early.

At the Registrar's office in Norwalk, voting began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

In complete, inside of the first eight times of this voting time period, 93,000 have voted in Los Angeles County, though there are a lot more than 5 million registered voters in the county.

In the course of the county, there are 976 voting areas proven.