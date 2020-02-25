voyager-get-the-keytars-out-for-new-one-runaway

Australian prog rockers Voyager have launched the entire online video for their new solitary Runaway. The monitor was the one particular that observed the band shortlisted for Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest entry and sees mainman Danny Estrin highlighting his beloved keytars.

“Both my keytars and I ended up born in the 80s,” claims vocalist and keyboard participant Estrin. “There is one thing about this era that has carried by my musical influences (and really like for autos) and is rather obvious in the content Voyager are composing these days.

“Remaining in a band is a journey in by itself, and my private journey has always observed my keytars accompany me all around the environment (sometimes in much less than mint situation).

“It was only fitting that we spend a tribute to this kind of an integral portion of Voyager’s sound and graphic in our video for Runaway, and we hope our supporters keep on to stick to us and be a section of our historical past, and our future.”

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AOhsi80eUXc"></noscript>

Voyager have also introduced a operate of Australian tour dates in guidance of Runaway for May.

Voyager Australian tour

Might 09: Perth Badlands



Could 15: Brisbane The Back again Space



May perhaps 16: Adelaide Jive



May well 21: Canberra The Basement



Could 22: Sydney Crowbar



Could 23: Melbourne Remain Gold

Tickets are on sale now.