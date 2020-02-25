voyager-get-the-keytars-out-for-new-single-voyager

Australian prog rockers Voyager have produced the total video for their new solitary Runaway. The monitor was the a person that noticed the band shortlisted for Australia’s Eurovision Track Contest entry and sees mainman Danny Estrin highlighting his beloved keytars.

“Both my keytars and I were being born in the 80s,” suggests vocalist and keyboard player Estrin. “There is a little something about this generation that has carried by my musical influences (and appreciate for autos) and is very apparent in the product Voyager are crafting nowadays.

“Becoming in a band is a journey in by itself, and my own journey has often seen my keytars accompany me all all over the entire world (often in much less than mint affliction).”

“It was only fitting that we spend a tribute to these an integral aspect of Voyager’s seem and graphic in our online video for Runaway, and we hope our enthusiasts go on to stick to us and be a part of our heritage, and our long run.”

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AOhsi80eUXc"></noscript>

Voyager have also announced a run of Australian tour dates in guidance of Runaway for May possibly.

Voyager Australian tour

Might 09: Perth Badlands



May possibly 15: Brisbane The Back again Area



Could 16: Adelaide Jive



Might 21: Canberra The Basement



Might 22: Sydney Crowbar



Could 23: Melbourne Stay Gold

Tickets are on sale now.