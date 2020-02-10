Voyager is just missing Australia during Eurovision 2020

Voyager has revealed that their song Runaway was shortlisted for Eurovision: Australia Decides.

The band submitted a song hoping that they could be chosen to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. And although they were unsuccessful, Voyager were recognized for their work on the TV show on Saturday night.

Frontman Danny Estrin says: “Eurovision grew up in Germany and was part of my lifeblood when it came to writing music and performing.

“What started in the joke in 2015 when some of our fans made a joke that we had to fight for Eurovision: Australia Decides has made a transition for us to a pretty strange reality.

“Every year we have submitted a song to Eurovision via the Song Portal, without ever imagining that we would ever see a metal band. But this year we had a call to say that we were shortlisted and that we were invited to the live TV program.

“It was a pretty surreal experience for Ash Doodkorte and myself when we saw ourselves on the screen and we would like to thank our fans for your continued support to push us beyond the realm of possibilities.”

Estrin adds: “Metal music is not hugely represented on national TV or radio during the day, but we would like to think that we are one step closer to opening more doors for bands like us who are just trying to reach more people with our music. Who knows, maybe next year. “

A video with the track and an interview with Estrin from the Saturday night show can be viewed below.

Australia is represented by Sydney’s singer Montaigne during the Eurovision Year, which will take place in Rotterdam in May.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53udYxK98Kk [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiiZ-0BqOJ4 [/ embed]