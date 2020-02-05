VP Mike Pence’s “Women for Trump” rally brings supporters and demonstrators to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Supporters and protesters of President Trump make their voices heard.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence visited the US state of Keystone to participate in a “Women for Trump” rally.

His first stop was in Philadelphia before heading to the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill.

Most of the women present tell Fox43 that one of the main reasons they support President Trump is his politics.

“I think he did a great job in business. We are excited to have Trump in office for four more years,” said one of his supporters.

Others say they believe that the changes President Trump made are not recognized.

“He does a lot of positive things that people tend not to focus on. They tend to focus on the negative,” said Gina Camut, supporter.

However, President Trump’s story of making derogatory comments against women does not prevent his followers from

“Yes, there are some comments that Trump doesn’t quite agree with, but I think a lot of the things he says are out of context,” said a woman.

Across the street, LGBTQ club students from the Harrisburg Academy said it was difficult for them to be on par with some of President Trump’s supporters when they waived a pride flag outside the Radisson Hotel.

“When we were out here today, honing with pride, we found so many supporters, Trump supporters, pence supporters who gave us the thumbs down, and we saw that personally,” said Eugenia Karagiannis, a student at the Harrisburg Academy.

Other protesters say they will push back further.

“I am here because I want to show my support for what I believe in. This is a really important year for us. I support women, but Trump does not support women, and that was shown in his actions, ”said Tara Speck.

The next “Women for Trump” rally with Vice President Mike Pence will take place in New Hampshire on Monday, February 10th.