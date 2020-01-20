divide

US-backed virtual private networks (VPNs) help Iranians bypass the internet censorship of their own government.

Public relations work is aimed at helping anti-regime demonstrators gain access to free internet and secure messaging, with the US government supporting demonstrators in Iran. Public relations work is aimed at increasing the pressure on the Iranian regime.

Efforts have continued since 2018, when some of the biggest protests in Iran took place in a decade. Since then, Washington has stepped up its initiatives to give Iranians more opportunities to communicate with each other and with the rest of the world.

Some of the peculiarities include better access to apps, servers and other technologies to maintain the connection, visit websites blocked in Iran, install anti-tracking software and survive the shutdown of data.

Amid the regime’s heavy censorship, Iranians often rely on virtual private networks (VPNs) that they do not know are supported by the United States.

A State Department official told the Financial Times that they were working to “promote the free flow of information” and that they had supported rebels in Iranian protests, such as the January 8 shot of a passenger plane that killed 176 people were.

The official said the processes they use allow Iranians to access the Internet.

The United States has worked with numerous companies to implement the technology, including Canadian software maker Psiphon, which saw a 25 percent increase in Iranian usage this month. The Trump administration’s work builds on the Obama administration’s programs aimed at making the Internet available in countries where it does not have secure or free capacity.

This year, they’ll spend at least $ 65.5 million on the Internet Freedom program, a 30 percent increase since Obama resigned.

Some of the services blocked by the Iranian government include Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The U.S. and Iran were in dispute after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in early January, and the VPNs are just one of many facets of the conflict that could potentially be digitized in 2020.

