VR businessman Mike Stier, American Legion pilot Dave Fletcher buried with veteran honors

Two veterans, Mike Stier and Dave Fletcher, were buried Tuesday with honors at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin.

Hundreds came to the two ceremonies.

Stier was a sailor from Vietnam. He died in his sleep at 72, after a long battle with cancer.

After his service in Vietnam, he built the RV in Stier. Now named Barry’s RV, the company has become a regional power.

“He has touched so many lives and done so much for the community through charity,” said Stier’s friend Stephen Elmore.

Stier has supported several local non-profit organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, CASA for young people in foster care and Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

“Well, I know one thing for sure. Lots of people will miss Mike, ”said Elmore.

Dave Fletcher – or as many knew him, Fletch – was a prominent American legion runner.

“Everything the community has done to put this in place to show their appreciation as a veteran, singer, cyclist,” said Fletcher’s son Terry. “He was also a grandfather.”

Fletch was a man surrounded by music and laughter.

“He gave us our sense of humor. He always made jokes, “said Terry.

Fletch served in the navy in Vietnam, later becoming a proud horseman with the American Legion.

He died at 73 in a motorcycle accident on New Years Eve.

“He was just friendly and open, and I’m glad the community came to give back the energy he put in,” said Terry.

Fletch is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mike Stier is survived by his wife, two daughters and granddaughter.