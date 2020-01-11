VR Repeat Repeat Signs

Loading...

We have speculation about where we are in the AR life cycle. An overcrowded 2016-2017 was followed by a bad shit in 18 and 19. But many signals are now pointing to impending growth. It will take some time for us to reach these visions of the future of AR for 2016, but the worst could be behind us. There are now elements that could apply to VR as well.

Oculus Quest was a highlight in 2019, including the healthy (though not outrageous) sales of the 300,000+ we triangulated in September. In addition, Quest is expected to order by mid-February.

Now more information is emerging about the content side (material penetration index). Two noteworthy figures emerged last week that point to a strong holiday season for VR. The first is that Superhot earned $ 2 million + in a week at the peak of the holiday season.

The second milestone is that the Boneworks physical adventure action game reached 100,000 players in the first week. This translates into an estimated $ 3 million in revenue (despite availability only on Steam), which exceeds revenue during the same early period of the mighty Beat Saber.

A strategic side note here is that Boneworks did this through content marketing instead of the traditional paid advertising process. YouTube’s esteemed founder, Ston Level Zero, Brandon Laatsch created a video documentary of the game’s evolution, gaining 21 million views.

And while it has already been sufficiently covered, we should also recognize that these news items follow the much larger demand mark that the Beat Saber is. The game not only announced $ 20 million in revenue in mid-2019, but the creator of Beat Games was recently acquired by Facebook.

The latter is remarkable in itself in terms of boosting the confidence and activity of the VR industry. There is now a greater incentive to develop VR games, startups, and early stage financing, as Facebook has validated the exit potential. We will see the floating results of this in 2020.

Speaking of which, it is also worth giving a general comment on Facebook. In the midst of the tumultuous 2019 over data collection mistakes, the company will have to get some credit for its huge investment to boost the VR sector. This includes pricing with loss of material and investing in start-ups.

Of course, these moves are not entirely altruistic, as they invest as market leader in the next IT era. But it’s worth the credit for long-term thinking, risk tolerance. Investing in research and development and a planned spatial planning facility in the Bay Area. No one else invests that much.

Returning to today’s milestones, we need to see some more indications of the health and dynamics of industry in 2020. So far, this is in line with the revenue forecasts of our research arm ARtillery Intelligence, which predicts spending of $ 7.4 billion. of dollars for 2020. We will be closely monitoring its pace.

