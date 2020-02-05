VSP helps advance Vietnam in the world of boxing

RINGSIDE May 2, 2020

Vietnam is a small country with more than 100 million inhabitants, but until recently boxing was largely unknown. The patriotic nation has developed rapidly in recent years. What is remarkable is the overwhelming presence of both an emerging middle class and a louder and more demanding youth culture.

Interestingly, all Vietnamese still have a deep-rooted love for sports and, above all, for large outdoor events. It seems to be based on the early success it has had in this country so far. Boxing fits perfectly!

Local company VSP Boxing recognized the niche in Vietnam and decided to host a modest event in Dong Nai province in July 2018. The theme of this show was “a cultural and sports event to expand goodwill.” Five professional Korean boxers showed their talents to some low-ranking Vietnamese opponents.

It would give these Vietnamese a taste of what they want to have in the ring with professional fighters, and give them the inspiration they need to improve and maybe one day reach such high heights. What was a shock to everyone, the Vietnam amateurs stepped out of their skin to win 4 of the 5 fights – 3 as a knockout!

The success of this very first show was an encouragement to do more, and Vietnam has made great strides in professional boxing over the past year. VSP Boxing has since hosted three major events (under the Victory 8 brand) where foreign stars have been invited to compete with local Vietnamese in an exhibition format but under professional rules. These have awakened the appetite of the fans – crazy about more sports and more events.

VSP Boxing had partnered with the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) and the Vietnam Boxing Federation (VBF) to launch their first two Victory 8 indoor shows in HCMC. The events were a great success, with around 2000 spectators cheering on their stars in the smaller Nguyen Du stadium.

Encouraged by such a positive response from both boxers and fans, VSA then approved Victory 8 to host a mega-event in the streets of Hanoi last October.

The thought was directed to where boxing could take place so that as many people as possible could see it, knowing that this would be the first chance for most to see a live combat event. The selected location was an icon – in the middle of the oldest part of Hanoi and next to the mystical Hoan Kiem Lake.

This was the first time the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism had allowed this to happen, leading to a historic sporting event that was the largest ever seen in the capital. According to the VSA, the Victory 8 boxing should be accessible to all sports and live entertainment fans, and their vision was paid back when more than 20,000 people took part in the Legends of Hoan Kiem show.

The night also heralded the start of professional boxing in Vietnam, where local hero Truong Dinh Hoang won the WBA Asia Super Middleweight title.

The rapid development of professional boxing in Vietnam is thanks to the fanatical efforts of VSP Boxing and the Victory 8 events.

Vietnam Sports Platform (VSP) Boxing is one of the key players in the Vietnamese market. She owns the first-class VSP fitness studio in HCMC and held three extremely successful “Victory 8” events in November 2018, March and October 2019.

‘Victory 8’ is quickly establishing itself as the leading sports entertainment brand in Vietnam. They have significant differences from traditional market perception of what boxing is all about. Their strategies aim to target the first-time audience, teenagers and female fans.

Over 65% of the Vietnamese population are under 35 years old. Victory 8 focuses on young boxers who have elite skills and potential growth. They build their competitors’ profiles to build a knowledgeable and passionate fan base. This has proven to be a social aspect for the audience.

“We only work with young athletes who represent themselves and their respective countries at the highest level. We are aware of the continued value of marketable athletes, ”said Robert Hill, Matchmaker at Victory 8.

Victory 8 fights are usually shorter (usually 4 rounds). They deliberately limit the laps to keep the entertainment factor going as they know that tired and slow battles don’t keep fans busy. You can also see that tired athletes experience more injuries. The shorter fights also allow more boxers to have a chance, and the goal is to make every match a cracker.

Almost half of Vietnamese boxers are female, and Victory 8 is working to develop future world-class winners. Vietnam has many top-class female boxers in the amateurs.

What distinguishes a Victory 8 boxing match is, above all, that all participants are equal and every effort is made to ensure exciting 50/50 matches for the fans. Vietnam is perhaps the most unique way of thinking you can find in sports. Your boxers prefer to be tested against the very best opponents available, rather than competing with someone they can easily beat.

Vietnamese LOVE a challenge and that makes for exciting match-ups. The constant concept is to bring together top local athletes with great fighters from all over the world. The concept is also simple for first-time viewers – Vietnam versus The World!

With the Victory 8 formula, they had unprecedented numbers, with the first three shows delivering over 12 million television views. These shows and their stories have received another 10 million views on YouTube and social media channels. This was a sport in the dark in 2018, but when it hit the crowds in 2019, its debut year saw over 20 million hits. Numbers don’t lie – this sport is there to stay!

A huge outdoor event is already planned at the HCMC on April 11th. The Victory 8 extravaganza is expected to take place in Nguyen Hue – an iconic walking boulevard in the center of District 1. The area will be another iconic location to celebrate the emergence of Vietnam boxing, and the show is expected to take place will generate a crowd of over 20,000 people.

It is rumored that two professional titles will be staged in the evening, which are likely to include some of Asia’s elite. Fighters from Australia, England, Sweden and the Philippines have also been won to make it a truly international event. VSP Boxing will release more information about Victory 8 Nguyen Hue in the coming weeks.