[vt-gmp-results-in-being-cube-entertainment’s-biggest-shareholder]

Dice Enjoyment has been acquired by KOSDAQ listed organization VT GMP.

Cube Enjoyment manages artists and actors these as BTOB, PENTAGON, (G)I-DLE, and a lot more. On February 21, it was disclosed that VT GMP obtained 30.61 percent of Dice Leisure shares for $29.one billion won (close to $24.1 million), transforming Cube’s biggest shareholder from iHQ to VT GMP.

Cube’s CEO Hong Seung Sung shared on his personal Twitter account, “Cube has teamed up with an extraordinary spouse so that we can get much more strong leaps. By building up for and filling in each individual others’ needs, we will work to come to be a continuously shining Cube Amusement.”

안녕하십니까.

큐브 엔터테인먼트 홍승성입니다.

큐브가 더 힘찬 도약을 위해 훌륭한 파트너와 함께하게 되었습니다. 서로에게 필요한 부분을 채워줌으로써 더욱

빛나는 큐브로 거듭날 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다. — hongseongsung (@hongcube) February 21, 2020

Cube Enjoyment was most recently a subsidiary business under iHQ, which is an affiliate of cable Television set organization D’LIVE.

Final calendar year, VT Cosmetics merged with GMP, getting VT GMP, a cosmetics and media commerce firm.

Source (1)