Vuitton’s diamond, the size of a tennis ball, steals the show’s life in Paris

A Louis Vuitton employee shows during a press preview in Paris, France, on January 21, 2020, a recently purchased “Sewelo Diamond,” the world’s second largest diamond

PARIS, January 21 – Louis Vuitton caused a sensation when he unveiled his latest purchase today: the second largest rough diamond in the world.

LVMH’s own brand, which announced last week that it was the new owner of the 1758 carat Sewelo, showed the shimmering, blackened stone in its Place Vendome store in Paris.

The company didn’t say how much it paid for the diamond. It is the size of a tennis ball and is covered with carbon. It was discovered in Botswana last year and is being cut into gemstones.

The name Sewelo means “rare find” in Setswana, and the stone becomes a collection of fine jewelry, and the mine belongs to it, according to Lucara, a Canadian-based diamond mining company that works with Vuitton and a Antwerp-based manufacturer. in which it was found.

Vuitton, better known for making expensive handbags, only entered the jewelry industry in 2012 – where it competes with Bulgari, also owned by LVMH, and Richemonts Cartier.

High-end jewelers present their goods in Paris in addition to Haute Couture Week, a shop window of unique outfits by top designers. Pieces in these jewelry collections often cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Jewelry has become one of the fastest growing segments of the luxury goods market in recent years, advancing LVMH’s $ 16.2 billion purchase of the US label Tiffany last year (RM 66 billion).

Kering’s Gucci label announced last year that it would be high-end jewelry. – Reuters