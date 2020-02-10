VVD and CDA under fire because they had coalition talks with FvD in Brabant

National party leaders have asked the VVD in Brabant to rule out a coalition with the far-right Forum voor Democratie after the provincial government collapsed.

The right-wing liberal VVD said on its website that the three largest parties in the provincial assembly – VVD, FvD and Christian Democrats (CDA) – “should try to build a stable and open majority coalition.”

FvD is the second largest party in Brabant and holds nine of the 55 seats in the assembly. However, it was controversial last week when national party leader Thierry Baudet was convicted of tweeting that he wrongly claimed that two of his friends had been harassed by “Four Moroccans” on one train.

It was later found that the four men were undercover ticket inspectors and a plainclothes police officer who asked the women to show their tickets during a routine check. Only one was of North African origin. When questioned, Baudet refused to apologize for the factual errors in his tweet and said that the accusations of racism were “absurd”.

Rob Jetten, chairman of the D66 coalition party, said it was “incomprehensible” that the VVD in Brabant proposed a deal with the FvD. “CDA and VVD throw away their principles the week Baudet fired hundreds of thousands of his compatriots, Dutch with Moroccan backgrounds,” he said.

His words were repeated by Jesse Klaver, leader of the GroenLinks opposition group. “VVD and CDA want to help the right to take over. The provinces must solve the nitrogen crisis, but VVD and CDA are now joining forces with a party that denies the existence of the nitrogen crisis. “

Provincial assemblies have been at the center of tensions surrounding the State Council’s decision last year to require the government to revise its regulations to limit nitrogen emissions, which is likely to tighten agricultural controls.

The former coalition in Brabant, a five-way partnership between VVD, CDA, D66, GroenLinks and the Labor Party (PvdA), was dissolved six months ago when the CDA withdrew in a dispute over nitrogen regulations.

FvD received 14.5 percent of the vote in last year’s provincial elections. It is the largest group at regional level, but is not involved in any of the 12 coalition governments. A delegate elected on an FvD ticket is an independent member of the coalition in Limburg.

