VW has “a shot” to survive the transition to the digital age: CEO

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Volkswagen urgently needs to make changes to develop into a technology company when the industry enters the digital age.

“The time of the classic car maker is over,” Diess said in a speech to executives when the industry went through a “radical transformation” to make cars greener and smarter than ever.

“The future of Volkswagen is to become a digital technology company,” said Diess.

He cited the American technology company and the electric car pioneer Tesla as an example of the tough and unorthodox competition that the company fought against.

The warning from Diess comes from the fact that the auto industry is facing tough new EU emissions regulations that came into force in 2020 and is pushing automakers to speed up their expensive switch to hybrid and electric cars.

At the same time, companies are investing billions of euros in new technologies such as self-driving and “intelligent” cars connected via the Internet – just like automobile manufacturers are benefiting from the weaker global demand.

To meet the challenges, the group must “have a common understanding of the radical nature of change” and be ready to “slaughter holy cows” – a possible indication of future cost reductions.

“We have exactly one chance to secure our future. Let’s use it, ”he added.

The VW group with 12 brands, which includes Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Audi, has set itself the goal of selling 32 million electric and hybrid vehicles by 2029.

The group will invest around 30 billion euros in electrification in the coming years and has high hopes for the “ID.3”, VW’s first electric car for the mass market.

Diess said Volkswagen must avoid the fate of iconic cellphone maker Nokia, which “went under in the fight against Apple” because it could not read the signs of the times.

“This exact scenario is repeated in the auto industry,” he warned.

