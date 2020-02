FILE Image: The revised symbol of German carmaker Volkswagen AG is pictured throughout a preview of the world’s largest automaker at the global Frankfurt Motor Present IAA in Frankfurt, Germany September nine, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 28, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen claimed its comprehensive-yr operating profit rose 22% to 17 billion euros ($18.5 bln) many thanks to sturdy gross sales of larger-margin cars like sports activities utility motor vehicles and reported gross sales in 2020 would be in line with the previous yr.

Volkswagen also mentioned it will propose a dividend of 6.50 euros for every common share, up from four.80 euros in the calendar year-earlier period.

