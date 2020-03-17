VW warns of ‘very difficult’ 12 months in virus crisis | Dollars

This file picture taken July 28, 2018 shows the brand of German car maker Volkswagen at the company’s development plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. — AFP pic

WOLFSBURG, March 17 — The CEO of Volkswagen on Tuesday explained the German auto big was bracing for a “very difficult” calendar year as the coronavirus epidemic wreaks havoc with the worldwide economic system.

The team did not unveil an outlook for 2020, indicating the volatile circumstance and the unprecedented shocks to source and demand manufactured it “almost impossible” to make a trusted forecast.

“2020 is a really challenging year. The corona pandemic provides us with unidentified operational and monetary issues,” main govt Herbert Diess stated in a assertion.

“We will be successful in overcoming the corona disaster by pooling our strengths,” he additional.

The stark assessment came as the team released its entire results for 2019, owning by now produced partial figures final month.

The company, whose stable of 12 brands features Porsche, Audi, Seat and Skoda, observed revenues climb 7.1 per cent to €252.6 billion (US$282 billion).

It reached a web earnings attributable to shareholders of €13.3 billion, up 12.8 for each cent on 2018, pushed by sturdy income of more highly-priced versions.

The group is because of to hold its once-a-year press meeting by stay stream later on Tuesday.

As far more European governments impose measures to retain men and women at household to stem the unfold of the virus, carmakers have begun shutting down factories.

Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler has halted generation at six vegetation in Italy and 1 each individual in Serbia and Poland until finally March 27.

France’s PSA Group, whose brands contain Peugeot, Citroen and Opel, has said it as well will shutter its European creation sites starting off this 7 days.

Volkswagen’s finance main Frank Witter stated it was “uncertain how seriously or for how long” the pandemic upheaval will have an effect on the corporation.

“Currently, it is just about extremely hard to make a trustworthy forecast,” he mentioned.

“We are earning full use of all steps in undertaking force manner to help our workers and their families and to stabilise our company.” — AFP