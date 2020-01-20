W Brom 0-1 Stoke – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLd155d38a160b2209a590e4e00a84547512%

01:55

The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Stoke.

West Brom lost the chance to increase their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, as Stoke beat them 1-0 on Monday-evening.

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game in The Hawthorns after nine minutes for the Potters, who improved significantly and four points away from the relegation zone with the win.

West Brom is still the best, but the defeat marked a continuation of the alarming recent fall in shape. It is now only a victory in eight games for Slaven Bilic and a huge advantage is reserved for the chase group. A third loss of the season leads them to a point ahead of Leeds in second place, and five ahead of Fulham in third place.

Stoke reigns in The Hawthorns

Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring the winner for Stoke

West Brom was driven before the game by the return to the side of the influential end Grady Diangana, but the West Ham borrower took less than three minutes after being forced by an injury.

Grady Diangana returned for West Brom after a month, while Ahmed Hegazi began his defense. Stoke’s boss, Michael O & # 39; Neill, made a change when Tom Ince replaced Sam Vokes.

It also went from bad to worse for the Baggies just six minutes later. A quick counterattack by Stoke saw Nick Powell find Tom Ince and faced Campbell to end Sam Johnstone. However, Campbell’s night would also end with an injury. The striker was ejected after 26 minutes with a hamstring injury.

And it could be a nightmare for West Brom if referee Tim Robinson had seen Matheus Pereira’s elbow over Joe Allen after 35 minutes. If VAR were in use in the championship, the midfielder would certainly have seen red.

West Brom came out in the second half with the intention of attacking, but Stoke couldn’t really put on a glove, which had a great opportunity to double the advantage at the time of another counterattack. This time it was Allen who fed Lee Gregory, the man who replaced Campbell at the top, but could only shoot from a narrow angle.

West Brom continued to attack when Bilic threw Charlie Austin and Chris Brunt, but failed to seize an important opportunity when Stoke stopped them for an important victory.

What the managers said …

West Brom & # 39; s Bilian slave: “We had the most crossings in the season, but we have to admit that we didn’t have enough quality and that the balls we were laying were not good enough. The boys gave everything, but it doesn’t work at the moment.

“It was a carefree (goal to admit) of his first attack. It was a big blow, but we still had a lot of time to recover. But if you have so many passes and shots, but only two in the goal, I can’t wait to get something out of the game. It wasn’t good enough. “

Stoke & # 39; s Michael O & # 39; Neill: “It was a great result to be here against the top of the league team and to win the match. We had to go deeper. We started well and scored a good goal, but if we had taken care of the ball a little better in the first half then we might have had some more chances.

“In the second half, we knew we had to defend what we were doing, and I thought the four and Jack Butland were fantastic. But I still think we limit West Brom to not many opportunities, and that’s because of the form of the team and how we play. I think we are showing great character tonight. “

Match Man: Danny Batth

There was a reason why West Brom barely had a shot at target to test Jack Butland at Stoke’s target, and that was because of Batth. On Monday evening, the defender was imperatively engaged in addressing, addressing and cleaning up everything that crossed his path.

What’s next?

West Brom has a tough journey to West Ham in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Stoke welcomes Swansea to the championship. Both games start at 3 p.m.

