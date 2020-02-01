W Brom 2-0 Luton – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLc138182d31572ebba69b74ec8a57c0e511%

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Luton Town

Callum Robinson inspired West Brom to end his winless win in seven games with a 2-0 win at home next to the basement of Luton and return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Robinson, on loan from Sheffield United for the remainder of the season, presented Albion’s first 14-minute game, a goal in the former reserve of West Brom Donervon Daniels, and posed a constant threat to his debut.

The 70-minute header from Semi Ajayi sealed the first victory of the league since December 14 for the Slaven Bilic team.

The result immediately resulted in 11 competition losses for the Hatters and a miserable return to The Hawthorns for Daniels and his former Baggies teammates Izzy Brown and Callum McManaman, alongside manager Graeme Jones.

Robinson had an immediate impact, with the 24-year-old attacker directly focusing on goalkeeper Simon Sluga in Albion’s first bout.

But he made an even more revealing contribution in his next outing.

The former Preston attacker threw a center from the left and central Daniels, who started his career in Albion, was only able to put the ball from his six meters into his own net while trying to prevent the ball from reaching Charlie Austin.

Luton tried to answer and Kazenga LuaLua whistled about the bar.

West Bromwich Albion (R) semi Ajayi celebrates this after scoring the second goal of his team

But they cut off their work and left back Dan Potts was reserved when he dragged Matt Phillips by the shirt.

The Hatters had the ball in the net after 34 minutes, but James Collins was thrown away after Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s shot was blocked and Harry Cornick hit the bottom of the area.

Robinson remained the main threat and Sluga maintained his shot on the nearby post after the last cut from the left.

Matty Pearson saved Luton from giving up when he cut Austin’s play from the empty spot after Filip Krovinovic hit the Phillips center.

Robinson gave another warning of his danger just after the break when he intervened to the left and saw a curly shot launched by Sluga in its entirety.

Luton missed a golden opportunity to match in the 55th minute. LuaLua crossed from the left to the unmarked Mpanzu, but instead of shooting, the midfielder chose to make a touch, allowing the defenders to block his shot.

Albion desperately approached to double his lead when substitute Hal Robson-Kanu crossed and Phillips forced a brilliant flying rescue from Sluga that dived to the left to dump a shot with his left foot.

Two minutes later, Albion received the second goal that deserved its pressure.

Phillips wriggled and turned inside Mpanzu before crossing from right to Ajayi to return home unmarked.

