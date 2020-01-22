WA Cop admits to reporting bugs during critical forensic investigations

A coroner has described collecting nail clippings that are said to contain critical DNA evidence in the case of the Claremont serial murders, but admits that he made a mistake in a subsequent police statement on another important exhibit.

Bradley Robert Edwards, a former Telstra technician, is charged with the Supreme Court in Washington for murder of 18-year-old Secretary Sarah Spiers, 23-year-old childcare worker Jane Rimmer and 27-year-old lawyer Ciara Glennon in 1996 and 1997 a possibility.

Sergeant Adam McCulloch testified that he had an independent memory, but also relied on documents to prepare his seven police statements.

WA Sergeant Adam McCulloch has made a mistake in Claremont's serial murder trial regarding a crucial piece of evidence for forensics.

“I trust my own documents and notes,” he said on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Paul Yovich noted, however, that the testimony contained some errors, including one in 2015, when the official erroneously stated that he used evidence tapes in 1995 to seal rape exhibits at Karrakatta Cemetery, which Edwards admitted.

One item was shorts taken from the 17-year-old rape victim who the prosecutor’s office allegedly linked to Edwards.

Sgt McCulloch said evidence tape was used in 2015 and he assumed that was what he had done.

The officer was also involved in Ms. Glennon’s post-mortem in 1997, and said he was wearing gloves when he “touched and touched” her left hand when her 10 fingernail sections were collected.

Sgt. McCulloch said he kept containers under each fingernail while undertaker Robert Macdermid cut them as much as possible.

“The fingernail fell straight into the container … I then unscrewed the yellow lid,” he said.

Sgt McCulloch described the trial's investigation into victim Ciara Glennon, 27, including the removal of nail sections after her death.

Sgt. McCulloch said he touched Ms. Glennon’s hand after the thumb, index, and middle finger nails had been collected to prepare the next nail on the ring finger and to ensure that there was no confusion.

The DNA found under Ms. Glennon’s left thumbnail and middle finger is said to match Edwards.

Prosecutors say his DNA was also found on the victim of the Karrakatta rape and silk kimono he left behind in a house in Huntingdale in 1988, where he attacked a sleeping 18-year-old woman.

The court heard that Ms. Glennon’s “drenched, soiled, and damp” shirt without evidence was placed in a paper bag and repeatedly folded over instead.

Claremont's victims: Sarah Spiers, Ciara Glennon and Jane Rimmer.

Sgt. McCulloch said the shirt was later removed from the paper bag and placed on a stainless steel rack in the drying room with a mat on the floor.

It stayed there for a weekend, then was brought back in the bag and taken to the state health laboratory with other exhibits.

Prosecutors say 11 fibers come from Edwards Telstra’s workwear.

When asked about his knowledge of contamination in the mid-1990s, Sgt McCulloch said: “Without wearing gloves there was a high probability of contamination.”

He also referred to Locard’s exchange principle, which states that when two objects come into contact, physical material is transferred.

But he said his knowledge of DNA and microscopic fibers at that time was limited.

Sgt McCulloch was also interviewed about a fiber that was collected in a container during Ms. Glennon’s autopsy, but was then missing.

He said the fiber was tiny and difficult to see, which is why a poly light and tweezers were used to collect it.