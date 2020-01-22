WA scientists may have found the key to preventing dementia in older men.

Researchers at Edith Cowan University have already uncovered a connection between low testosterone levels in men and deterioration in the brain.

In a world first, they will now test whether testosterone implants can help prevent or delay the occurrence of dementia.

WA scientists may have found the key to preventing dementia in older men after finding a link between low testosterone levels and brain deterioration. (9Nachrichten)

Senior research professor Ralph Martins says Australia has a “tsunami” in its hands, with the number of people who develop Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia are progressively worsening our cognitive abilities, so we’re interested in whether they can delay the onset of these terrible diseases,” he said.

“If testosterone supplementation alone or in combination with other treatments can delay symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease by a few years, it could make a big difference in the lives of those affected and their families,” he said.

Researchers at Edith Cowan University will now test whether testosterone implants can help prevent or delay dementia. (9Nachrichten)

The researchers are looking for 200 men in WA aged 60 to 80 who have no further serious health concerns to participate in the study.