[Wack one hundred Trolls Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter W/ Cringe R. Kelly Meme: “Internet’s Undefeated….”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[wack-one-hundred-trolls-dwyane-wade’s-transgender-daughter-w/-cringe-r-kelly-meme:-“internet’s-undefeated….”]

Tunes manager Wack 100 has way too considerably free time on his palms. The hip-hop executive has lit up social media with a savage meme aimed at retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter.

Massive Details: This weekend, Wack hit up Instagram and didn’t hold again on sharing a cringe meme demonstrating Wade and accused sexual predator R. Kelly.

Large-Vital Aspects: On Tuesday, Wade’s movie star wife Gabrielle Union strike up her Instagram webpage with a direct concept to any one sending negativity her family’s way.

Wait, There is Much more: The exact working day, both rap star Younger Thug and Wack 100 went to their social media web pages with their stances on Union and her partner D-Wade supporting their 12-yr-old’s decision to come to be transgender.

Just before You Go: The exact same 7 days, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz shared his frustrations with Wade supporting his son’s transgender transformation.