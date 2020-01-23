WADA closes Moscow drug test laboratory again

MONTREAL – The World Anti-Doping Agency ordered Moscow’s drug test lab to close on Wednesday.

This followed WADA’s discovery last month that the data stored in the laboratory was manipulated to cover up previous drug use by Russian athletes and involve WADA witnesses.

This is “a serious violation of the code of ethics,” WADA quoted its group of laboratory experts.

The laboratory was prevented from performing most drug tests in 2015 when cover-ups were first suspected. However, limited blood tests were resumed in May 2016.

The closure of the laboratory, which is operated by Moscow State University, could make blood tests on Russian athletes prior to this year’s 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo more difficult and more expensive.

The closure means “more challenges,” Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy general manager of the Russian anti-doping agency, told The Associated Press. “People, money, logistics and so on.”

Transporting samples to foreign laboratories for analysis would also incur higher costs, she added. The Russian agency works with the laboratory, but does not manage it.

The figures presented by WADA last year show that the Moscow laboratory processed a total of 3,539 samples from 2016 to 2018, including from foreign tennis players. That was a fraction of his previous workload.

The lab’s work focused on the so-called biological passport, a program that tests blood for the effects of banned substances, not the substances themselves. WADA said this analysis is difficult to fake.

“It is practically impossible for laboratories to influence the blood variables of samples because the analyzers and the (biological passport) principles are in place,” said WADA on Wednesday.

WADA announced that the suspension had been decided on Tuesday by its new president Witold Banka. The laboratory can analyze all samples previously received, but must send others to other laboratories.

Some doping agents can only be detected in blood samples, but the blood disintegrates quickly and must be taken to a laboratory quickly. Without a laboratory in Moscow, it could be difficult to do blood tests in remote areas.

A statement on the laboratory’s website states that Banka “does not accept blood tests to perform doping control tests”.

