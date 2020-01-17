Wagamama opens in Crawley on the Frankie & Benny’s site

Wagamama has confirmed the opening of a restaurant in Crawley this year.

The popular restaurant, which serves Asian cuisine based on Japanese cuisine, is slated to open on Frankie & Benny’s site at Crawley Leisure Park.

Although no official opening date has been set, Wagamama has confirmed that the restaurant should open in the spring or summer.

Frankie & Benny’s, which is currently open, will likely close in the coming months.

It is understood that Wagamama will employ 72 people full time and 20 part time as part of the opening, while the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

In the images of the proposed restaurant design, there are outdoor seating, similar to that of Nando.

On January 7, Wagamama submitted a planning request to the Crawley Borough Council asking for permission to modify the restaurant signs.

It is estimated from the request that a decision will be made by March 3, which means that the restaurant is likely to open at any time after that date.

It is interesting to note that Wagamama never intended to open on the Frankie & Benny’s site.

The Crawley Borough Council granted a building permit to Aviva Investors in July to build a new full restaurant in part of the amusement park parking lot, near the multi-story parking lot at the back.

Authorization was granted for the construction of the restaurant and the reconfiguration of the existing car park, which would include 10 additional parking spaces and 20 additional bicycle spaces.

The restaurant was to be occupied by Wagamama, according to the planning request, but this will no longer be the case.

It remains to be seen whether the new restaurant will still be built, although it is unclear which chain of restaurants will move into the site if it is.

“Overall, although it is preferable that the proposed restaurant be located in the main commercial area of ​​the city center, it is considered that the proposed restaurant is of an acceptable design and scale and would be a use from the Crawley Recreation Park, “said Crawley. The planning officer for the borough council said in a report.

“The proposal is not considered to have a negative impact on the visual approval of the leisure park.

“Although there are problems with demand for parking (in) the leisure park, it is considered that the net increase of 10 parking spaces and additional parking for bicycles would be satisfactory.”

The opening of Wagamama in Crawley would mean that regular customers of the Japanese restaurant would no longer have to go to Horsham or Reigate.

Wagamama also has restaurants at Gatwick Airport.

