Wahlstrom warns Harper and Sheffield’s start order for Brook against DeLuca

BROOK VS. DELUCA WEIGHTS AND ORDERING

4:30 PM DOORS

16:45 FIRST BELL

LIVE IN FRONT OF THE BELL

4 x 3 minute light heavyweight competition

CALLUM BEARDOW 12pcs 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12pcs 11lbs 5oz

(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 minute super middleweight competition

JOHN DOCHERTY £ 12.8oz v PABLO MENDOZA £ 12.11oz

(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

5:50 PM LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz against EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 minute eliminator for British & Commonwealth welterweight titles

ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10pcs 6lbs 10oz vs STEWART BURT 10pcs 6lbs 6oz

(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz against JESUS ​​AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz

(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 minute heavyweight competition

DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN THROUGH 17st 6oz

(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)

12 x 3 minute IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator

KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz against CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz

(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 minutes WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

EVA SELECTION CURRENT 9st 3lbs 7oz against TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 minutes WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz against MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz

(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, United States)

Eva Wahlstrom said she saw mistakes in Terri Harper that she plans to use when the two meet tomorrow night, at Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, in a fight for the WBC and IBO World Super-Featherweight Titles.

Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs), Finland’s most successful boxer, is defending the WBC title that she has held since 2015 for the sixth time. With a unanimous points victory over Natalia, she won the coveted green-gold bracelet Valle Aguirre in Helsinki.

The highly experienced Finn, who has boxed since the birth of her opponent in 1996, believes that the majority of the media and fans who have Harper as a favorite in their hometown will only help lead them to victory.

“The betting shops set the chances for Harper as clear favorites, and that definitely motivated me,” said Wahlstrom. “To be seen as an outsider is the kind of incentive you need to really prepare for a challenge after having defended multiple titles.”

When asked how she sees Belter as an opponent, the 39-year-old points to Harper’s lack of experience as a key factor in the outcome of the fight, as well as a “textbook” style that enables her to stay one step forward.

“I see Harper as a young and hungry challenger who is smart and technical, but also a little inexperienced. It’s also so textbook-correct in style that it should be fairly easy to read in the ring. I think I have the ability to adjust and change tactics in the middle of a fight. “

Walhstrom vs. Harper is part of a huge boxing night in Sheffield.

