Wait until the “last days”

By Christopher W. LarimerProfessor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa.

Iowa Caucus-Goer are notorious for being “late decision makers”, and this year seems no different. A survey in Monmouth earlier this month found that 39 percent of the likely caucus goers were “open” to the “opportunity to support another candidate” with a medium to high probability. In the recent Des Moines Register / CNN / Mediacom poll in Iowa earlier this month, 45 percent of likely consumers said they “could be convinced”.

This level of indecision is not surprising. Surveys at the Iowa Democratic Assemblies in 2016 found 22 percent of the gathering made their decision in the last week of the campaign, with 16 percent doing so in the past few days or on the last day. Back to the 2008 Democratic gatherings: When the field was much larger and more competitive for three candidates, 30 percent of the gatherings made their decision in the last three days or on the last day of the campaign.

Finally, remember that Rick Santorum, the future caucus winner after a recount, was “on the rise” in the last two days of the Iowa poll, and finished second in those two days, while he was second in earlier Polls outside of the top three.

In short, these last days are important.

The article Waiting for the “last days” first appeared in the KWWL.